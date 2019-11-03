706 Riviera Drive,

Amenities

Available 11/04/19 3BD/2BA for Seniors (55+ Yrs Old) - AVAIL 11/04 - Property Id: 82628



Unfurnished. Available for annual rental only.



Spacious Living Room-Dining Room combo. Kitchen has a large pantry and lots of cabinets. Laundry room with washer/dryer next to kitchen. One bedroom has built-in floor-to-ceiling wall unit suitable for office, hobby room or guest room. Master has private bathroom and two closets. Furnished, over-sized screened-in lanai. Tenant pays Electricity, Water/Sewer, Cable, and Annual Community Association fee for each resident ($25/Mo per resident added to Rent). Owner pays for Lawn Care and Regular Trash Pick-up.



PET FRIENDLY HOME! Pet Fee is $300, per pet, non-refundable. No monthly pet fee!



DUE UPON LEASE SIGNING: Security Deposit and FULL Month's Rent, along with any pro-rated rent for partial month's rent if applicable, and Pet Fee(s), if applicable.

