Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:48 AM

706 Riviera Drive,

706 Riviera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

706 Riviera Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 11/04/19 3BD/2BA for Seniors (55+ Yrs Old) - AVAIL 11/04 - Property Id: 82628

NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS
AVAILABLE NOV 4. APPLICATION FEE IS $45
Unfurnished. Available for annual rental only.

Spacious Living Room-Dining Room combo. Kitchen has a large pantry and lots of cabinets. Laundry room with washer/dryer next to kitchen. One bedroom has built-in floor-to-ceiling wall unit suitable for office, hobby room or guest room. Master has private bathroom and two closets. Furnished, over-sized screened-in lanai. Tenant pays Electricity, Water/Sewer, Cable, and Annual Community Association fee for each resident ($25/Mo per resident added to Rent). Owner pays for Lawn Care and Regular Trash Pick-up.

PET FRIENDLY HOME! Pet Fee is $300, per pet, non-refundable. No monthly pet fee!

DUE UPON LEASE SIGNING: Security Deposit and FULL Month's Rent, along with any pro-rated rent for partial month's rent if applicable, and Pet Fee(s), if applicable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/82628p
Property Id 82628

(RLNE5215543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Riviera Drive, have any available units?
706 Riviera Drive, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 706 Riviera Drive, have?
Some of 706 Riviera Drive,'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Riviera Drive, currently offering any rent specials?
706 Riviera Drive, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Riviera Drive, pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 Riviera Drive, is pet friendly.
Does 706 Riviera Drive, offer parking?
No, 706 Riviera Drive, does not offer parking.
Does 706 Riviera Drive, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 Riviera Drive, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Riviera Drive, have a pool?
No, 706 Riviera Drive, does not have a pool.
Does 706 Riviera Drive, have accessible units?
No, 706 Riviera Drive, does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Riviera Drive, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 Riviera Drive, has units with dishwashers.
Does 706 Riviera Drive, have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 Riviera Drive, does not have units with air conditioning.
