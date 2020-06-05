4970 SAPPHIRE SOUND DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets 24hr gym

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard internet cafe 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

This stunning popular Tivoli model is move in ready and an incredible deal with 2795 sq, ft of paradise! Features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and 2 car large garage! Walk in the gated courtyard entry, through the double doors and step inside the huge great room with coffered ceiling and huge double palm fan and gaze out the huge slider out to lanai. Large tile flooring starts the tour and runs throughout. The home boasts transom windows that accent the soaring ceilings and great room plan! The designer kitchen appointed with black galaxy granite counters, the cabinets are coffee glazed maple with a tumble stone back splash. Appliances include, ceramic cook top, double ovens, refrigerator, microwave and dish washer. The front bedroom is large with bay window and walk in closet and is attached to the Jack and Jill bath that has pocket door to 3rd bedroom or Den! The master retreat has two vast closets, coffered ceiling, bay windows and a French door out to the lanai. The master bath has granite counter tops with separate his and her sinks, glazed Maplewood cabinetry, garden tub with separate tiled shower. The Large laundry room has washer, dryer, sink and tons of cabinets and counter space! Home features water softener, gutters, lights, fans and more! Live the life and enjoy all the amenities of VALENCIA LAKES 55+ community, pools, tennis courts, Social Hall, 24 hour state of the art gym, card rooms, clubs and more! Relax at the Internet Cafe and enjoy paradise. Move right in and live like you are on vacation!