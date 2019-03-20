All apartments in Sun City Center
Last updated March 20 2019 at 12:09 AM

15413 LOST CREEK LANE

15413 Lost Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15413 Lost Creek Lane, Sun City Center, FL 33573

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
This is a beautiful property located in the clean and quiet community of Cypress Creek minutes away from Recreational parks, Middle school and High school, Ellenton shopping center and lot more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15413 LOST CREEK LANE have any available units?
15413 LOST CREEK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 15413 LOST CREEK LANE have?
Some of 15413 LOST CREEK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15413 LOST CREEK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15413 LOST CREEK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15413 LOST CREEK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15413 LOST CREEK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 15413 LOST CREEK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 15413 LOST CREEK LANE offers parking.
Does 15413 LOST CREEK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15413 LOST CREEK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15413 LOST CREEK LANE have a pool?
No, 15413 LOST CREEK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 15413 LOST CREEK LANE have accessible units?
No, 15413 LOST CREEK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15413 LOST CREEK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15413 LOST CREEK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15413 LOST CREEK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15413 LOST CREEK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
