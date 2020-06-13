124 Apartments for rent in Stuart, FL with balcony
Nicknamed the Sailfish Capital of the World, Stuart, Fla., located on the Treasure Coast, is also rich in shipwreck lore and many a fortune hunter has dreamed of bringing up more gold and silver from the ships sunken in nearby waters. Good enough reason to move to Stuart? Perhaps not, but luckily it has more going for it than gold.
Stuart sits at the confluence of the Atlantic, the Intracoastal Waterway and the Okeechobee, which cuts a watery swath through the sate from the ocean to the Gulf of Mexico. Its reason for being is boating and marinas and fishing; you can't escape it. Located near the Port St. Lucie Inlet, you would think the town sprung fully formed from the deep. Indeed, 2.2 square miles of its total 8.5 mile area is water; that leaves plenty of sand bars to play on, and a number of neighborhoods built to house the 16,000 people who call this place home. During the 100 years of this little city’s existence, it has sustained damage from a number of hurricanes and a couple of tropical cyclones – if you know the difference, you may know far too much about storms! Residents proudly state that their town has never had a direct hit; that’s a good thing, it seems. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Stuart renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.