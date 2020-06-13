Apartment List
/
FL
/
stuart
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:31 AM

124 Apartments for rent in Stuart, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Astorwood
1228 SE Asterwood Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
864 sqft
Astorwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1900 S Kanner Highway
1900 South Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1032 sqft
Come and preview this fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo convenient to downtown Stuart. Clean and Vacant with fresh paint and tiled throughout.

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
413 NW Canna Way
413 Northwest Canna Way, Stuart, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,675
3150 sqft
Large Executive Home 5/3/2 Corner lot East of US1 in prestigious THE PINES. Over 3100sqft. of LUXURY. Open Kitchen with Island. Large UPSCALE master bath. Formal Dining room & Breakfast area. Bright front room for office.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2600 SE Ocean Blvd
2600 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Active 55+ Adult community! No Pets Allowed! Available for 1 year rental fully furnished starting June 9, 2020. 1Bed 1.5Bath 2nd floor furnished condo in Vista Pines.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1950 SW Palm City Road
1950 Southwest Palm City Road, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
938 sqft
Great Second Floor, 2 BR Waterfront Condo in a Beautiful Riverfront Boating Community of Circle Bay Yacht Club with Dockage for your Boat and Ocean Access.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
443 SE Fini Drive
443 Southeast Fini Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1235 sqft
Super cute and clean two, but possible three bedroom half duplex. No carpet, super clean home with fenced yard and large backyard shed/ workshop. The back den could be a third bedroom with its own bathroom.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
815 NW Flagler Avenue
815 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1215 sqft
This well appointed condo comes completely furnished and set up with most everything you'll need to move right in. Living room opens to wrap balcony to Master suite with luxury bath, walk in closet and king size bed.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
801 SE Central Parkway
801 Southeast Central Parkway, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
963 sqft
This light, bright, spacious & well-maintained second floor 2/2 end unit at desirable, centrally located Towne Park North is now available! This lovely condo features updated bathrooms, new paint, laminate floors throughout and loads of natural

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2600 S Kanner Highway
2600 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
820 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL: COMPLETELY RENOVATED, ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!! Available now-Dec 2020. 1st floor unit: 2 bed/1.5 baths with too many upgrades to note. New tile flooring and fresh paint.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
706 SE 5th Street
706 SE 5th St, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1043 sqft
Unfurnished Rental (for 1 or 2 people) * 2 bed / 1 bath * 3 Blocks from Martin Memorial Hospital * Very Clean * Tastefully Done with Sophisticated Feel * Key Less Entry * Quiet Neighborhood * Walk or Ride Bike to Downtown Stuart * Beautiful Place to

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1252 SE Madison Avenue
1252 Southeast Madison Avenue, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1676 sqft
Upgraded Pool home 10 minutes to the “open” beaches and minutes to downtown Stuart. Quiet and family friendly neighborhood close to restaurants and shopping. 3BR/2BA nicely furnished home with screened in pool and deck.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
2150 SE Edler - 1
2150 Southeast Edler Drive, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
3/2 CONDO in Kingman Acres HOA Tenant Application fee Washer/dryer included 1 assigned parking spot No pets allowed Kingman Acres

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
49 SE Sedona Circle
49 SE Sedona Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unusual FIRST floor 3/2 condo with 1 car garage in gated community of Vilabella, located centrally in Stuart on Central Parkway between US 1 & Kanner Hwy. Newer carpet, impact windows & sliders & brand new shower in master bedroom.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
675 NW Flagler Avenue
675 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1266 sqft
Best view available at the Harborage. Full Panoramic river view from all rooms. This exceptional condo offers complete privacy from the covered balcony as you watch the sunrise, boats going by, and downtown Stuart.

1 of 9

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
2151 SE Edler Drive
2151 Southeast Edler Drive, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1076 sqft
For Rent 3 bed / 2 bath in Stuart... This patio home is located in Kingman Acres, within walking distance of restaurants, coffee shops, a movie theater, medical offices and more.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1250 SE Parkview Place
1250 Southeast Parkview Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1508 sqft
Season, Short Term, or Annual Furnished or Unfurnished. Very Rare Spacious 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms Condominium in Stuart, Martin County Schools. Close to the Atlantic Ocean and the Beautiful Beaches of the Treasure Coast.
Results within 1 mile of Stuart

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1915 NE Collins Circle
1915 Northeast Collins Circle, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
903 sqft
Light, Bright, and Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo in the Heart of Jensen Beach! Great Location in the back of the community in a single story building.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
2216 NW 22nd Ave 102
2216 Northwest 22nd Avenue, North River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
ESTUARY AT NORTH RIVER SHORES 2/2 CREEK FRONT - Property Id: 201529 Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath creek front unit in the Estuary. Views of the creek, pool area and lawn. Tiled in all main areas and like new carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
931 sqft
Immaculate Furnished condo 1,300 a month Choose 6 months or annual rental 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 full baths. Perfect location with the ocean minutes away. Available June 6th.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
4515 sqft
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1431 NE 14th Court
1431 Northeast 14th Court, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice upstairs 2 bed 1 bath unit overlooking the community pool from your screened balcony with extra storage closet. Nice updated kitchen with stainless appliances.This is a nice, quiet community. 3 community pools, playground, tennis and dock.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1030 SW 31st Street
1030 Southwest 31st Street, Palm City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
860 sqft
Newer 2 story apartment. Perfect for the young professional or single person. Super nice 2 story apartment with a large living room and eat in kitchen downstairs, 20 x 11.5 bedroom & bath upstairs.
City Guide for Stuart, FL

Nicknamed the Sailfish Capital of the World, Stuart, Fla., located on the Treasure Coast, is also rich in shipwreck lore and many a fortune hunter has dreamed of bringing up more gold and silver from the ships sunken in nearby waters.  Good enough reason to move to Stuart?  Perhaps not, but luckily it has more going for it than gold.

Stuart sits at the confluence of the Atlantic, the Intracoastal Waterway and the Okeechobee, which cuts a watery swath through the sate from the ocean to the Gulf of Mexico. Its reason for being is boating and marinas and fishing; you can't escape it. Located near the Port St. Lucie Inlet, you would think the town sprung fully formed from the deep.  Indeed, 2.2 square miles of its total 8.5 mile area is water; that leaves plenty of sand bars to play on, and a number of neighborhoods built to house the 16,000 people who call this place home.  During the 100 years of this little city’s existence, it has sustained damage from a number of hurricanes and a couple of tropical cyclones – if you know the difference, you may know far too much about storms!  Residents proudly state that their town has never had a direct hit; that’s a good thing, it seems. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Stuart, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Stuart renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Stuart 1 BedroomsStuart 2 BedroomsStuart 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStuart 3 BedroomsStuart Apartments with Balcony
Stuart Apartments with GarageStuart Apartments with GymStuart Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStuart Apartments with ParkingStuart Apartments with Pool
Stuart Apartments with Washer-DryerStuart Dog Friendly ApartmentsStuart Furnished ApartmentsStuart Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FL
Palm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLFlorida Ridge, FLVero Beach South, FL
Gifford, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Palm Beach Atlantic University