Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

For Rent 3 bed / 2 bath in Stuart... This patio home is located in Kingman Acres, within walking distance of restaurants, coffee shops, a movie theater, medical offices and more. Professionally Renovated in September of 2019, You will enjoy a brand new kitchen which includes granite counters, new cabinets, & stainless steel appliances. All new Laminate flooring, fans and light fixtures were added recently. Also has a new AC! Ready for immediate occupancy!