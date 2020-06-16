All apartments in Stuart
1250 SE Parkview Place
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:07 PM

1250 SE Parkview Place

1250 Southeast Parkview Place · (954) 588-7588
Location

1250 Southeast Parkview Place, Stuart, FL 34994

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit C9 · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1508 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Season, Short Term, or Annual Furnished or Unfurnished. Very Rare Spacious 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms Condominium in Stuart, Martin County Schools. Close to the Atlantic Ocean and the Beautiful Beaches of the Treasure Coast. Beautiful Wood Floors, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Washer & Dryer in the unit, Freshly Painted. Community Pool with Tennis and Picnic BBQ Area. Plus Close to Many Fine, Casual, and Waterfront Restaurants, Shopping, Movies, Parks, Publix, and pretty much anything else you would need! Easy Commute to and from West Palm Beach. Schedule your Showing today! Annual lease available for $1800.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 SE Parkview Place have any available units?
1250 SE Parkview Place has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1250 SE Parkview Place have?
Some of 1250 SE Parkview Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 SE Parkview Place currently offering any rent specials?
1250 SE Parkview Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 SE Parkview Place pet-friendly?
No, 1250 SE Parkview Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stuart.
Does 1250 SE Parkview Place offer parking?
No, 1250 SE Parkview Place does not offer parking.
Does 1250 SE Parkview Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 SE Parkview Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 SE Parkview Place have a pool?
Yes, 1250 SE Parkview Place has a pool.
Does 1250 SE Parkview Place have accessible units?
No, 1250 SE Parkview Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 SE Parkview Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 SE Parkview Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 SE Parkview Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1250 SE Parkview Place does not have units with air conditioning.
