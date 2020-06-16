1250 SE Parkview Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill tennis court

Season, Short Term, or Annual Furnished or Unfurnished. Very Rare Spacious 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms Condominium in Stuart, Martin County Schools. Close to the Atlantic Ocean and the Beautiful Beaches of the Treasure Coast. Beautiful Wood Floors, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Washer & Dryer in the unit, Freshly Painted. Community Pool with Tennis and Picnic BBQ Area. Plus Close to Many Fine, Casual, and Waterfront Restaurants, Shopping, Movies, Parks, Publix, and pretty much anything else you would need! Easy Commute to and from West Palm Beach. Schedule your Showing today! Annual lease available for $1800.