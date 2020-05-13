8921 BLIND PASS ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool ceiling fan tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill sauna tennis court

Looking for SHORT-TERM, MID-TERM or ANNUAL RENTAL. Perfect situation for someone just moving to the area or between selling their property and moving into another home. Fully Furnished and Turnkey. Waterfront Condo Complex - unit has beautiful view of Olympic sized heated pool and garden areas. Cute one bedroom / one bath with tile floors. Even has its own washer/dryer in unit. The complex has many other amenities including cantilevered sunning deck over water, fishing dock, barbecue areas thru out the lush grounds, active clubhouse with party room & full kitchen, recreation bldg with men & women's saunas and BOAT SLIPS! Slips are available for the low monthly rental of $45 including electric & water....unbelievably low rates for this location. In addition, the beach is a short stroll away, tennis courts next door, walking distance to grocery stores, local restaurants & pubs and the beach trolley stops outside the gates to take you exploring our little piece of paradise. Florida required taxes of 13% for rentals less than 6 months +1 day apply. Tenant processing fee of $75.