All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 8921 BLIND PASS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
8921 BLIND PASS ROAD
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

8921 BLIND PASS ROAD

8921 Blind Pass Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8921 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
Looking for SHORT-TERM, MID-TERM or ANNUAL RENTAL. Perfect situation for someone just moving to the area or between selling their property and moving into another home. Fully Furnished and Turnkey. Waterfront Condo Complex - unit has beautiful view of Olympic sized heated pool and garden areas. Cute one bedroom / one bath with tile floors. Even has its own washer/dryer in unit. The complex has many other amenities including cantilevered sunning deck over water, fishing dock, barbecue areas thru out the lush grounds, active clubhouse with party room & full kitchen, recreation bldg with men & women's saunas and BOAT SLIPS! Slips are available for the low monthly rental of $45 including electric & water....unbelievably low rates for this location. In addition, the beach is a short stroll away, tennis courts next door, walking distance to grocery stores, local restaurants & pubs and the beach trolley stops outside the gates to take you exploring our little piece of paradise. Florida required taxes of 13% for rentals less than 6 months +1 day apply. Tenant processing fee of $75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8921 BLIND PASS ROAD have any available units?
8921 BLIND PASS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 8921 BLIND PASS ROAD have?
Some of 8921 BLIND PASS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8921 BLIND PASS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8921 BLIND PASS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8921 BLIND PASS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8921 BLIND PASS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 8921 BLIND PASS ROAD offer parking?
No, 8921 BLIND PASS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8921 BLIND PASS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8921 BLIND PASS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8921 BLIND PASS ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 8921 BLIND PASS ROAD has a pool.
Does 8921 BLIND PASS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8921 BLIND PASS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8921 BLIND PASS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8921 BLIND PASS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8921 BLIND PASS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8921 BLIND PASS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedrooms
St. Pete Beach Apartments with PoolSt. Pete Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa