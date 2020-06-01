640 75TH AVENUE

Amenities

microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

St. Pete Beach is the home of award-winning beaches. Attractions in St. Pete Beach include world- museums and The Pier, a five-story dining and shopping complexclass. Ready for a break? Kick back on the sandy white beaches of St. Pete, as the balmy waters of the Gulf of Mexico lap at your toes. With an average of 361 days of sunshine per year, St. Pete Beach is guaranteed to please. Close to attractions in Orlando and even closer to the cultural and cosmopolitan attractions of St. Petersburg.