Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
640 75TH AVENUE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:05 PM

640 75TH AVENUE

640 75th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

640 75th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Corey Ave

Amenities

microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
St. Pete Beach is the home of award-winning beaches. Attractions in St. Pete Beach include world- museums and The Pier, a five-story dining and shopping complexclass. Ready for a break? Kick back on the sandy white beaches of St. Pete, as the balmy waters of the Gulf of Mexico lap at your toes. With an average of 361 days of sunshine per year, St. Pete Beach is guaranteed to please. Close to attractions in Orlando and even closer to the cultural and cosmopolitan attractions of St. Petersburg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 75TH AVENUE have any available units?
640 75TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
Is 640 75TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
640 75TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 75TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 640 75TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 640 75TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 640 75TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 640 75TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 75TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 75TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 640 75TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 640 75TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 640 75TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 640 75TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 75TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 640 75TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 75TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

