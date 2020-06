Amenities

Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 about this

Spacious Sylvette 2 bed 2 bath completely remodeled, New windows, Gourmet kitchen, granite counters, Stainless appliances, Tile in common areas and newly polished terrazzo floors in the bedrooms, No Carpet! marble bath walls, One walk in shower and one tub. Great views. No car needed, walk to everything. Beach is walking distance, Covered parking. Squeaky clean, unfurnished. Sorry no pets and no smoking.