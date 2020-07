Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking internet access

Call George fly at 727 258 1880 about this newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath, fully furnished with private courtyard sitting area. Assigned parking, steps to the beach. Polished terrazzo floors, new kitchen, new bathroom, new windows, new high efficiency central air and heat. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Super convenient area, no car needed. Just a 3 unit building that is well maintained. All utilities included even wifi and electric for a $150 fee per month.