5575 GULF BOULEVARD

SEASONAL RENTAL! BEAUTIFUL UPDATED CONDO LOCATED ON INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY. Two spacious bedrooms and two full baths in this turnkey condo with an open bright floorplan. Large Great Room and additional Florida Room that can double as extra overnight space for guests. Unit has been completely remodeled with Beautiful Chef's Kitchen featuring Granite Counter tops, Solid Wood Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances including Wine Refrigerator and open views to living and dining areas. Enjoy a huge Master Bedroom with King Bed, walk-in closet and updated bathroom. Second bedroom features a nice walk-in closet and cute bunk beds. Condo has beautiful views of the Intracoastal and Boca Ciega Bay. Enjoy this perfect "spot in Paradise" just steps to the beautiful Gulf of Mexico sparkling white sand beach. Condo is located in the heart of St. Pete Beach with easy access to many shops, great restaurants, nightlife and entertainment. Enjoy two beautiful pools (one heated), the community clubhouse, outdoor grill and picnic area, fishing pier, workout facility and shuffleboard court. Comes with CARPORT #41. Plenty of guest parking. All ages welcome. 3 month minimum lease up to five months. Available anytime from December 1, 2020 thru April 30, 2021. $60 Application fee per adult and $75 tenant processing fee.