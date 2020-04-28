5301 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful condo located on St. Pete Beach. Inside this private gated community, this unit offers one of the most scenic coastal views of Boca Ciega Bay. This units open floor plan provides ample views from every window and has water views throughout. Boca Sands offers full amenities, such as swimming pool, hot tub, and a private elevator which opens to your private foyer. All decadence with a bonus room looking at the Gulf of Mexico. Boat slips available. Easily accessible to I-275 with Tampa International Airport 35 minutes away. Come take a look at coastal living in the midst of paradise!