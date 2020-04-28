All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 5301 GULF BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
5301 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:53 AM

5301 GULF BOULEVARD

5301 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5301 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful condo located on St. Pete Beach. Inside this private gated community, this unit offers one of the most scenic coastal views of Boca Ciega Bay. This units open floor plan provides ample views from every window and has water views throughout. Boca Sands offers full amenities, such as swimming pool, hot tub, and a private elevator which opens to your private foyer. All decadence with a bonus room looking at the Gulf of Mexico. Boat slips available. Easily accessible to I-275 with Tampa International Airport 35 minutes away. Come take a look at coastal living in the midst of paradise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
5301 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 5301 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5301 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5301 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5301 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 5301 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 5301 GULF BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 5301 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5301 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 5301 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 5301 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5301 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5301 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5301 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5301 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Pete Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersSt. Pete Beach Furnished Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL
Siesta Key, FLOldsmar, FLVamo, FLSafety Harbor, FLNorth Port, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg