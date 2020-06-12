All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 4950 GULF BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
4950 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

4950 GULF BOULEVARD

4950 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 492-5234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4950 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 805 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1805 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
pool table
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
sauna
tennis court
Absolutely beautiful direct full views of the Gulf of Mexico from this 8th floor condo. Well maintained unit in a delightful settings. Enjoy all St. Pete Beach has to offer. You are but a walk out to the soft inviting sand. This spacious fully furnished 3 bedroom 3 bath is ready for you to just bring your suitcase. The building also offers a swimming pool, exercise room, sauna room, billiards, and tennis. You cannot beat the amenities. Centrally located you are but a short ride into St. Petersburg's vibrant downtown.
THIS BUILDING HAS A MINIMUM THREE MONTH LEASE . THERE IS AN APPLICATION FEE OF $100. This unit is now available for short or long term lease. It can be rented for 1 year. If it is a seasonal lease the rent is $5000/mo from January to April and $3500/mo from May until December. If it is an annual lease, the rent will be $4000/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4950 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
4950 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4950 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4950 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4950 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4950 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4950 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4950 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 4950 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 4950 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 4950 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4950 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4950 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 4950 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 4950 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4950 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4950 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4950 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4950 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4950 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4950 GULF BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedrooms
St. Pete Beach Apartments with PoolSt. Pete Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity