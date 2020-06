Amenities

Beach Block single family home. With in walking distance to downtown St. Pete Beach, shopping, and many fine restaurants. All terrazzo flooring gives that Floridian feeling. Very comfortable and nicely appointed furnishings. You will have every amenity needed. Nice Florida room, fully fenced yard with patio which is great for BBQ's, 1 car garage. Washer / dryer included. Yard maintenance is included.. rates do vary for length of stay. internet and cable included.