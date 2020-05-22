331 72nd Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool dog park tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park pool internet access tennis court

St Pete Beach 1 bed /1 bath apartment - Call or text Kay at (813) 417-4483 to schedule a showing.



One Bedroom Apartment with Full Kitchen, Full Bath with stall shower, large Living Room and a Screened back porch with Privacy fenced in back yard shared with owner. This pet friendly owner welcomes a pet that is compatible with owners 6 year old poole/bischon.

Rent includes water, sewer, garbage, electricity and internet. Landlord agrees to share washer/dryer upon request. Enjoy this quiet healing atmosphere located between the Beach and the Bay.

Walk to: St Pete Beach, Historic Downtown St Pete Beach's Corey Avenue's Ga-zillion Shops & Restaurants, New spectacular Community Center located on Boca Ciega Bay, Entertainment Spots, Library, Banks, Post Office, convenience store, Walgreen Drugstore, Dog Park, Egan Park Tennis/Baseball, Trolley Stop, Rental Car Service and more. Google St Pete Beach and Treasure Island.



Requirements: No evictions, 6 months on current job or proof of income, Good current landlord references.Owner is a Licensed Real Estate Broker who will have a property manager screen prospects on the property managers website.



(RLNE5732994)