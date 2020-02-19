All apartments in St. Pete Beach
234 Lido Dr
234 Lido Dr

234 Lido Drive · No Longer Available
Location

234 Lido Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
This newly renovated home now has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, newly remodeled bathrooms and rain shower in the master bedroom. The home is conveniently located steps from both the beach as well as the intercoastal. Choices choices! Just cross Gulf Blvd and youre at a public access to our beautiful beaches. Nestled in the desirable Lido Beach neighborhood, this house is close to local favorite restauarants such as Skidders and Grand Hacienda. The Lido Beach area also boasts its own park and dog park as well as conveniences such as Publix and Walgreens.

Come enjoy the Beach Life in St Pete Beach in this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Lido Dr have any available units?
234 Lido Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 234 Lido Dr have?
Some of 234 Lido Dr's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Lido Dr currently offering any rent specials?
234 Lido Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Lido Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 Lido Dr is pet friendly.
Does 234 Lido Dr offer parking?
No, 234 Lido Dr does not offer parking.
Does 234 Lido Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Lido Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Lido Dr have a pool?
No, 234 Lido Dr does not have a pool.
Does 234 Lido Dr have accessible units?
No, 234 Lido Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Lido Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 Lido Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Lido Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Lido Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
