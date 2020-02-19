234 Lido Dr

Amenities

granite counters dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel dog park

This newly renovated home now has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, newly remodeled bathrooms and rain shower in the master bedroom. The home is conveniently located steps from both the beach as well as the intercoastal. Choices choices! Just cross Gulf Blvd and youre at a public access to our beautiful beaches. Nestled in the desirable Lido Beach neighborhood, this house is close to local favorite restauarants such as Skidders and Grand Hacienda. The Lido Beach area also boasts its own park and dog park as well as conveniences such as Publix and Walgreens.



Come enjoy the Beach Life in St Pete Beach in this beautiful home.