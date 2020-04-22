151 Punta Vista Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage internet access

Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 for more information on this awesome waterfront home. Steps from the beach. This home has it all. Wide open water views and proximity to all the favorites,restaurants,shopping, no car needed. The home has an unique architectural design with soaring ceilings and dramatic views. Fully furnished includes all of the amenities needed to enjoy your stay. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. 1/2 bath on the ground floor. Under building parking and circular drive. Lawn is taken care of. washer dryer inside. This is the ultimate vacation home.