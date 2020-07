Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

BEAUTIFUL SECOND FLOOR UNIT WITH TWO BALCONIES OVERLOOKING THE 10TH FAIRWAY OF THE PGA RYDER GOLF COURSE AND LOCATED DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM COMMUNITY POOL. FULLY FURNISHED. SECOND BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN KITCHENETTE AND PRIVATE BATHROOM. WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF PGA GOLF CLUBHOUSE AND RESTAURANTS WITH THREE AWARD WINNING GOLF COURSES . CLOSE TO I-95, CROSSTOWN PARKWAY, GREAT SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. EASY DRIVE TO HUTCHINSON ISLAND BEACHES.