Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated Townhome is ready for immediate occupancy! New carefree stainless appliances & stunning granite countertops w/ breakfast bar. Natural light brightens the open living area and highlights the new tile flooring. Also located on the first floor is a half bath, additional storage & a laundry closet with washer & dryer. On the second floor you'll find two master-bedrooms.