St. Johns County, FL
88 Glenneyre Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

88 Glenneyre Circle

88 Glenneyre Circle · (904) 940-9990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

88 Glenneyre Circle, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 88 Glenneyre Circle · Avail. now

$2,015

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
965 Registry Blvd 106- 1 bedroom - If you're going to be spending a lot of time at home, you may want to be here in this lovely 1-bedroom condo with private courtyard and patio. Everything is included and its beautifully furnished. Enjoy a serene setting, in a relaxing environment, fully equipped with linens, kitchenware, available for daily, weekly, monthly or yearly rentals. All utilities included: water, sewer, cable, internet and electric. 6-mo or less subject to 12.5% tax. Multiple properties under management.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5716742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Glenneyre Circle have any available units?
88 Glenneyre Circle has a unit available for $2,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 88 Glenneyre Circle have?
Some of 88 Glenneyre Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Glenneyre Circle currently offering any rent specials?
88 Glenneyre Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Glenneyre Circle pet-friendly?
No, 88 Glenneyre Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 88 Glenneyre Circle offer parking?
No, 88 Glenneyre Circle does not offer parking.
Does 88 Glenneyre Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Glenneyre Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Glenneyre Circle have a pool?
Yes, 88 Glenneyre Circle has a pool.
Does 88 Glenneyre Circle have accessible units?
No, 88 Glenneyre Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Glenneyre Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 Glenneyre Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Glenneyre Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 Glenneyre Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
