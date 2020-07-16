88 Glenneyre Circle

Amenities

965 Registry Blvd 106- 1 bedroom - If you're going to be spending a lot of time at home, you may want to be here in this lovely 1-bedroom condo with private courtyard and patio. Everything is included and its beautifully furnished. Enjoy a serene setting, in a relaxing environment, fully equipped with linens, kitchenware, available for daily, weekly, monthly or yearly rentals. All utilities included: water, sewer, cable, internet and electric. 6-mo or less subject to 12.5% tax. Multiple properties under management.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5716742)