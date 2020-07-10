803 Servia Drive

Amenities
Available 02/01/19 Palisades @ Durbin Crossing TH - Property Id: 91663
New Construction 3/2.5 Oakley Model TH in Palisades @ Durbin Crossing. 6-12 months lease. Flexible-contact if interested. Spacious 1502sf TH with lots of natural light. Granite counters in kitchen, SS appliances and washer/dryer included. Tile floors downstairs, carpet up. Pets okay with pet deposit - breed restrictions apply. Pond view. 1 car garage and driveway parking. Access to beautiful Durbin amenities - 2 pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer fields, walking trails, skate park - too many to name. Easy access to 9B and I95 and centrally located between downtown Jacksonville and Old Town St Augustine. Less than 1 mile from Durbin Town Center. A-rated Saint Johns county schools. Available February 1, 2019.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91663
Property Id 91663
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4585870)