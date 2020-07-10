803 Servia Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage hot tub new construction pet friendly tennis court

Available 02/01/19 Palisades @ Durbin Crossing TH - Property Id: 91663



New Construction 3/2.5 Oakley Model TH in Palisades @ Durbin Crossing. 6-12 months lease. Flexible-contact if interested. Spacious 1502sf TH with lots of natural light. Granite counters in kitchen, SS appliances and washer/dryer included. Tile floors downstairs, carpet up. Pets okay with pet deposit - breed restrictions apply. Pond view. 1 car garage and driveway parking. Access to beautiful Durbin amenities - 2 pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer fields, walking trails, skate park - too many to name. Easy access to 9B and I95 and centrally located between downtown Jacksonville and Old Town St Augustine. Less than 1 mile from Durbin Town Center. A-rated Saint Johns county schools. Available February 1, 2019.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91663

Property Id 91663



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4585870)