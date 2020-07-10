All apartments in St. Johns County
803 Servia Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

803 Servia Drive

803 Servia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

803 Servia Dr, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
pet friendly
tennis court
Available 02/01/19 Palisades @ Durbin Crossing TH - Property Id: 91663

New Construction 3/2.5 Oakley Model TH in Palisades @ Durbin Crossing. 6-12 months lease. Flexible-contact if interested. Spacious 1502sf TH with lots of natural light. Granite counters in kitchen, SS appliances and washer/dryer included. Tile floors downstairs, carpet up. Pets okay with pet deposit - breed restrictions apply. Pond view. 1 car garage and driveway parking. Access to beautiful Durbin amenities - 2 pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer fields, walking trails, skate park - too many to name. Easy access to 9B and I95 and centrally located between downtown Jacksonville and Old Town St Augustine. Less than 1 mile from Durbin Town Center. A-rated Saint Johns county schools. Available February 1, 2019.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91663
Property Id 91663

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4585870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Servia Drive have any available units?
803 Servia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 803 Servia Drive have?
Some of 803 Servia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Servia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
803 Servia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Servia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 Servia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 803 Servia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 803 Servia Drive offers parking.
Does 803 Servia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 Servia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Servia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 803 Servia Drive has a pool.
Does 803 Servia Drive have accessible units?
No, 803 Servia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Servia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 Servia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Servia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 Servia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
