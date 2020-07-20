663 SERVIA DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Only several months old town home in St Johns County , close to everything: 9B, Durbin Park shopping center and A rated St Johns schools etc.This well designed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home has water view, open floor plan , tile through out the whole 1st floor; SS appliances including fridge, washer and dryer. 1 car garage, guest parking just steps away; tenants have access to 2 Durbin Crossing amenity centers offering daily activities, pools, tennis courts, basketball and volleyball courts, kids' play area, large skateboard park, dog walking park and sports park.