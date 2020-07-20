663 SERVIA DR

Amenities
Only several months old town home in St Johns County , close to everything: 9B, Durbin Park shopping center and A rated St Johns schools etc.This well designed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home has water view, open floor plan , tile through out the whole 1st floor; SS appliances including fridge, washer and dryer. 1 car garage, guest parking just steps away; tenants have access to 2 Durbin Crossing amenity centers offering daily activities, pools, tennis courts, basketball and volleyball courts, kids' play area, large skateboard park, dog walking park and sports park.