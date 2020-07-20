All apartments in St. Johns County
663 SERVIA DR

663 Servia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

663 Servia Dr, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Only several months old town home in St Johns County , close to everything: 9B, Durbin Park shopping center and A rated St Johns schools etc.This well designed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home has water view, open floor plan , tile through out the whole 1st floor; SS appliances including fridge, washer and dryer. 1 car garage, guest parking just steps away; tenants have access to 2 Durbin Crossing amenity centers offering daily activities, pools, tennis courts, basketball and volleyball courts, kids' play area, large skateboard park, dog walking park and sports park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

