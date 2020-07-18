All apartments in St. Johns County
569 CABERNET PL
Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:52 AM

569 CABERNET PL

569 Cabernet Place · (904) 708-7745
Location

569 Cabernet Place, St. Johns County, FL 32084

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1599 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom,2.5 bathroom townhouse in the Tuscany Village community in St Augustine,FL!This unit boasts approximately 1,600 sqft. of living space.Downstairs you have nice laminate flooring throughout! Large open living room,dining area & kitchen.There is also a half bathroom located downstairs.Direct access to your attached single car garage as well.Kitchen is well appointed w/ white cabinets,granite countertops & black appliances.This unit comes with a stackable washer/dryer included.Nice screened in patio w/ beautiful lake view! This unit is a must see!Small Pets are welcomed upon approval & w/ a pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 569 CABERNET PL have any available units?
569 CABERNET PL has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 569 CABERNET PL have?
Some of 569 CABERNET PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 569 CABERNET PL currently offering any rent specials?
569 CABERNET PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 569 CABERNET PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 569 CABERNET PL is pet friendly.
Does 569 CABERNET PL offer parking?
Yes, 569 CABERNET PL offers parking.
Does 569 CABERNET PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 569 CABERNET PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 569 CABERNET PL have a pool?
No, 569 CABERNET PL does not have a pool.
Does 569 CABERNET PL have accessible units?
No, 569 CABERNET PL does not have accessible units.
Does 569 CABERNET PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 569 CABERNET PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 569 CABERNET PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 569 CABERNET PL does not have units with air conditioning.
