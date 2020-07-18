569 CABERNET PL

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom,2.5 bathroom townhouse in the Tuscany Village community in St Augustine,FL!This unit boasts approximately 1,600 sqft. of living space.Downstairs you have nice laminate flooring throughout! Large open living room,dining area & kitchen.There is also a half bathroom located downstairs.Direct access to your attached single car garage as well.Kitchen is well appointed w/ white cabinets,granite countertops & black appliances.This unit comes with a stackable washer/dryer included.Nice screened in patio w/ beautiful lake view! This unit is a must see!Small Pets are welcomed upon approval & w/ a pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet.