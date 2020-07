Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Wonderful almost new home in Las Calinas. Enjoy peaceful evenings on the screened patio overlooking the private preserve. Home has many upgrades including stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, ceramic tile through out, and much more, Home is immaculate and will not last long. Rental includes Washer/Dryer and yard service. Available at the beginning of August.