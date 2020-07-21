3500 Saint Ambrose Church Rd

Amenities

Available 09/30/19 2 bedrm/1 Bath Farm Cottage--Utilities Included!! - Property Id: 101959



Cozy modern farmhouse cottage with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage and light. It's set amid large oaks and gardens on an organic farm. Has spacious porches and a great yard. One bedroom downstairs, with a huge loft upstairs, offering room for a bedroom PLUS an office or play room. Updated finishes. Rent includes electric, water, garbage, yard care. Live in the country while being a convenient drive to the city. Right on the bike trail. We're near the main highway, minutes from I-95, historic St Augustine, and the beaches, and a quick 45 minutes from Jax.

No Pets Allowed



