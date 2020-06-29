All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

32 DEL MAR CIR

32 Del Mar Cir · (904) 534-1277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

32 Del Mar Cir, St. Johns County, FL 32086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1714 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Don't miss out on this beautiful home offering 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, and open concept floorpan. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless appliances, beautiful white cabinetry, pantry, and California Island with seating space. Smart home package includes control panel, alexa, smart lock, and camera doorbell. Washer and dryer are also included. Home is on a small quiet cul-de-sac street. Tenants will have access to Andalusia amenities including community pool, fitness center and playgrounds. Available for occupancy October 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 DEL MAR CIR have any available units?
32 DEL MAR CIR has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 DEL MAR CIR have?
Some of 32 DEL MAR CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 DEL MAR CIR currently offering any rent specials?
32 DEL MAR CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 DEL MAR CIR pet-friendly?
No, 32 DEL MAR CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 32 DEL MAR CIR offer parking?
Yes, 32 DEL MAR CIR offers parking.
Does 32 DEL MAR CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 DEL MAR CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 DEL MAR CIR have a pool?
Yes, 32 DEL MAR CIR has a pool.
Does 32 DEL MAR CIR have accessible units?
No, 32 DEL MAR CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 32 DEL MAR CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 DEL MAR CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 DEL MAR CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 DEL MAR CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
