Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:23 AM

280 ADELAIDE DR W

280 West Adelaide Drive · (904) 708-7745
Location

280 West Adelaide Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1804 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
hot tub
**AVAILABLE JULY 15th, 2020**Beautiful 4 bedroom,2 bathroom home for rent in Aberdeen in St Johns county!Has nice tile flooring throughout & carpet in the bedrooms.Spacious living room & separate dining room.Stunning kitchen with tall 42' espresso colored cabinets,granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.Master bedroom is a great size.Spa-like master bathroom w/ dual sinks,garden tub & walk-in tiled shower,covered patio & a large fenced in backyard w/ beautiful lake view!Washer/dryer connections.This home has a water softener system as well.Take advantage of the the clubhouse,health & fitness center & aquatic facility.Aberdeen also have walking trails,basketball courts,children's playground,community picnic area & sports park.NO ROOMMATES or CO-SIGNORSNO CATS PLEASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 ADELAIDE DR W have any available units?
280 ADELAIDE DR W has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 280 ADELAIDE DR W have?
Some of 280 ADELAIDE DR W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 ADELAIDE DR W currently offering any rent specials?
280 ADELAIDE DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 ADELAIDE DR W pet-friendly?
No, 280 ADELAIDE DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 280 ADELAIDE DR W offer parking?
No, 280 ADELAIDE DR W does not offer parking.
Does 280 ADELAIDE DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 ADELAIDE DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 ADELAIDE DR W have a pool?
No, 280 ADELAIDE DR W does not have a pool.
Does 280 ADELAIDE DR W have accessible units?
No, 280 ADELAIDE DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 280 ADELAIDE DR W have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 ADELAIDE DR W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 280 ADELAIDE DR W have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 ADELAIDE DR W does not have units with air conditioning.
