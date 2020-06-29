280 ADELAIDE DR W

Amenities

**AVAILABLE JULY 15th, 2020**Beautiful 4 bedroom,2 bathroom home for rent in Aberdeen in St Johns county!Has nice tile flooring throughout & carpet in the bedrooms.Spacious living room & separate dining room.Stunning kitchen with tall 42' espresso colored cabinets,granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.Master bedroom is a great size.Spa-like master bathroom w/ dual sinks,garden tub & walk-in tiled shower,covered patio & a large fenced in backyard w/ beautiful lake view!Washer/dryer connections.This home has a water softener system as well.Take advantage of the the clubhouse,health & fitness center & aquatic facility.Aberdeen also have walking trails,basketball courts,children's playground,community picnic area & sports park.NO ROOMMATES or CO-SIGNORSNO CATS PLEASE