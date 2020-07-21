All apartments in St. Johns County
St. Johns County, FL
260 SIENNA PL
Last updated January 26 2020 at 12:36 PM

260 SIENNA PL

260 Sienna Place · No Longer Available
Location

260 Sienna Place, St. Johns County, FL 32084

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This pristine 2-story townhouse is located near 1-95, the outlet malls, schools and historic downtown St. Augustine. The spacious open concept tiled first floor living room/kitchen/dinning area is excellent for entertaining also opens to a screened in lanai. The kitchen features beautiful cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The carpeted upstairs offers large master bedroom suite with a tray ceiling, family room area, 2nd bedroom, with it's own private bathroom and convenient laundry area. Enjoy use of the beautiful community pool. This townhouse is a must see. Call Today before another renter snatches it up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 SIENNA PL have any available units?
260 SIENNA PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 260 SIENNA PL have?
Some of 260 SIENNA PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 SIENNA PL currently offering any rent specials?
260 SIENNA PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 SIENNA PL pet-friendly?
No, 260 SIENNA PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 260 SIENNA PL offer parking?
No, 260 SIENNA PL does not offer parking.
Does 260 SIENNA PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 SIENNA PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 SIENNA PL have a pool?
Yes, 260 SIENNA PL has a pool.
Does 260 SIENNA PL have accessible units?
No, 260 SIENNA PL does not have accessible units.
Does 260 SIENNA PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 SIENNA PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 260 SIENNA PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 SIENNA PL does not have units with air conditioning.
