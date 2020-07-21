260 SIENNA PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This pristine 2-story townhouse is located near 1-95, the outlet malls, schools and historic downtown St. Augustine. The spacious open concept tiled first floor living room/kitchen/dinning area is excellent for entertaining also opens to a screened in lanai. The kitchen features beautiful cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The carpeted upstairs offers large master bedroom suite with a tray ceiling, family room area, 2nd bedroom, with it's own private bathroom and convenient laundry area. Enjoy use of the beautiful community pool. This townhouse is a must see. Call Today before another renter snatches it up.