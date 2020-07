Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

Now available, 2nd floor condo in Sebastian Cove! Well maintained, 3 bedroom 2 bath unit with balcony. Home includes washer, dryer and all appliances. Enjoy Sebastian Cove's amenities! They include pool, fitness center, and children's play area. Near I-95, shopping, restaurants and not far from downtown St. Augustine and the beaches!!