1884 South Landguard Road

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage

Welcome home to South Hampton Golf Club!

4 Bedroom 3 bath Pool home with golf course views from front and back of home. Bonus room with french door entry is perfect for an office or sitting area. Enjoy a spacious floor plan with split bedrooms, large rooms and spacious walk in closets. Master bedroom is dream with beautiful wood floors and a gorgeous view of the pool and golf course. Tall ceiling and floor to ceiling windows are a beautiful touch. Attached is a grand master bath. Soak in the garden tub or take a hot shower in the glass front walk in. Two master closets and dual sinks and even a cozy, window seating area. Formal dining room attached to the kitchen and eat in space with bay windows overlooking sparkling pool. Open breakfast bar area is another added bonus. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, double ovens, gas stove, walk in pantry and mosaic tiled backsplash. Living room has double, glass french doors that lead out to the covered, in-ground pool. Pool service is included! Side entry 2 car garage. Enjoy the amenities of South Hampton Golf Club that include clubhouse, lap pool, splash park, basketball courts, playground and so much more.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.