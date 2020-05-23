182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Stunning Aberdeen Home just hit the market in St. Johns!! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2539 sq ft of living space. The first floor features a home office, formal dining room, large living room and first floor master. The kitchen comes equipped with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and eat in kitchen. This home also comes with a double garage and additional living room great for kids or a crafting/gaming room. During the summer entertain in the screened lanai and additional patio space for dining and relaxing. The home also has a completely fenced in backyard and is pet friendly. This home won't last long, call to schedule your appointment to come see it!