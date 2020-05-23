All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE

182 Queen Victoria Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

182 Queen Victoria Avenue, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Stunning Aberdeen Home just hit the market in St. Johns!! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2539 sq ft of living space. The first floor features a home office, formal dining room, large living room and first floor master. The kitchen comes equipped with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and eat in kitchen. This home also comes with a double garage and additional living room great for kids or a crafting/gaming room. During the summer entertain in the screened lanai and additional patio space for dining and relaxing. The home also has a completely fenced in backyard and is pet friendly. This home won't last long, call to schedule your appointment to come see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE have any available units?
182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE have?
Some of 182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE offers parking.
Does 182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE have a pool?
Yes, 182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE has a pool.
Does 182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach