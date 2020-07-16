All apartments in St. Johns County
153 Athens Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

153 Athens Drive

153 Athens Drive · (844) 874-2669
Location

153 Athens Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 153 Athens Drive St Augustine FL · Avail. now

$2,070

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2028 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling community pool!
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,028 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Ag

(RLNE5903620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Athens Drive have any available units?
153 Athens Drive has a unit available for $2,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 153 Athens Drive have?
Some of 153 Athens Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Athens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
153 Athens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Athens Drive pet-friendly?
No, 153 Athens Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 153 Athens Drive offer parking?
Yes, 153 Athens Drive offers parking.
Does 153 Athens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Athens Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Athens Drive have a pool?
Yes, 153 Athens Drive has a pool.
Does 153 Athens Drive have accessible units?
No, 153 Athens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Athens Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 Athens Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Athens Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 153 Athens Drive has units with air conditioning.
