Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
133 Richmond Dr
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:34 AM

133 Richmond Dr

133 Richmond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

133 Richmond Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This end unit townhome in St Johns County is in a great location between Race Track Rd and CR 210 with easy access to I 95. The property features an upgraded kitchen with tile backsplash, granite, tile floor, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The first floor also provides a living room with hardwood floors, nice light from the 3 large windows, a powder room and a screen lanai to enjoy the wooded view. Upstairs there are 2 master suites- one with a walk in shower and garden tub, the other with a shower bath tub combo, a 3rd bedroom and a laundry room. Application fee is $60 per person 18 and older. Processing fee of $100 due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Richmond Dr have any available units?
133 Richmond Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 133 Richmond Dr have?
Some of 133 Richmond Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Richmond Dr currently offering any rent specials?
133 Richmond Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Richmond Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Richmond Dr is pet friendly.
Does 133 Richmond Dr offer parking?
Yes, 133 Richmond Dr offers parking.
Does 133 Richmond Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 Richmond Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Richmond Dr have a pool?
Yes, 133 Richmond Dr has a pool.
Does 133 Richmond Dr have accessible units?
No, 133 Richmond Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Richmond Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 Richmond Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Richmond Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 133 Richmond Dr has units with air conditioning.
