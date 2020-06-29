133 Richmond Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This end unit townhome in St Johns County is in a great location between Race Track Rd and CR 210 with easy access to I 95. The property features an upgraded kitchen with tile backsplash, granite, tile floor, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The first floor also provides a living room with hardwood floors, nice light from the 3 large windows, a powder room and a screen lanai to enjoy the wooded view. Upstairs there are 2 master suites- one with a walk in shower and garden tub, the other with a shower bath tub combo, a 3rd bedroom and a laundry room. Application fee is $60 per person 18 and older. Processing fee of $100 due at lease signing.