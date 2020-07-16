1255 PONCE ISLAND DR.

Amenities

Come see this adorable loft style condo with private balcony, fully remodeled. This hidden neighborhood is just north of the city gates and is as peaceful as it gets. The neighborhood is lush with old oak trees and loads of natural plants. A true nature lover's dream that overlooks the salt marshes. Enjoy lots of wild life and if you like kayaking you can put in right in your own back yard. There's also a private marshview pool. This unit showcases a new modern kitchen and bathroom cabinets, light fixtures and window treatments. Additional features include tiled back splash in kitchen and full size range, microwave and fridge. Tiled floors on the 1st level, carpet in bedroom. Rent includes HOA fee, basic cable and water.