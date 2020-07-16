All apartments in St. Johns County
1255 PONCE ISLAND DR.
Last updated April 30 2020 at 4:56 PM

1255 PONCE ISLAND DR

1255 Ponce Island Drive · (904) 710-9412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1255 Ponce Island Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32095

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 778 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Come see this adorable loft style condo with private balcony, fully remodeled. This hidden neighborhood is just north of the city gates and is as peaceful as it gets. The neighborhood is lush with old oak trees and loads of natural plants. A true nature lover's dream that overlooks the salt marshes. Enjoy lots of wild life and if you like kayaking you can put in right in your own back yard. There's also a private marshview pool. This unit showcases a new modern kitchen and bathroom cabinets, light fixtures and window treatments. Additional features include tiled back splash in kitchen and full size range, microwave and fridge. Tiled floors on the 1st level, carpet in bedroom. Rent includes HOA fee, basic cable and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1255 PONCE ISLAND DR have any available units?
1255 PONCE ISLAND DR has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1255 PONCE ISLAND DR have?
Some of 1255 PONCE ISLAND DR's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 PONCE ISLAND DR currently offering any rent specials?
1255 PONCE ISLAND DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 PONCE ISLAND DR pet-friendly?
No, 1255 PONCE ISLAND DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 1255 PONCE ISLAND DR offer parking?
Yes, 1255 PONCE ISLAND DR offers parking.
Does 1255 PONCE ISLAND DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 PONCE ISLAND DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 PONCE ISLAND DR have a pool?
Yes, 1255 PONCE ISLAND DR has a pool.
Does 1255 PONCE ISLAND DR have accessible units?
No, 1255 PONCE ISLAND DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 PONCE ISLAND DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 PONCE ISLAND DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 PONCE ISLAND DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1255 PONCE ISLAND DR does not have units with air conditioning.

