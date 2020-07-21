All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 101 Brannan Pl Unit 109.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
101 Brannan Pl Unit 109
Last updated September 4 2019 at 8:07 PM

101 Brannan Pl Unit 109

101 Brannan Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

101 Brannan Place, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated second story condo with fresh paint throughout! This is the blank slate you’ve been searching for with hardwood flooring in all main living areas and neutral finishes throughout, the only thing missing is your unique style! Even novice chefs will be inspired by the kitchen featuring granite counters and updated stainless steel appliances with a pantry to help you keep your counters clutter free! Located in Greenstone with a community pool, playground, and fitness center you can easily get to know the neighbors and enjoy the summer sun. An attached garage and in-unit laundry provides convenience and extra storage so you can focus on the things that matter most. Ready for immediate move in, schedule your showing today and book the moving truck tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Brannan Pl Unit 109 have any available units?
101 Brannan Pl Unit 109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 101 Brannan Pl Unit 109 have?
Some of 101 Brannan Pl Unit 109's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Brannan Pl Unit 109 currently offering any rent specials?
101 Brannan Pl Unit 109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Brannan Pl Unit 109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Brannan Pl Unit 109 is pet friendly.
Does 101 Brannan Pl Unit 109 offer parking?
Yes, 101 Brannan Pl Unit 109 offers parking.
Does 101 Brannan Pl Unit 109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Brannan Pl Unit 109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Brannan Pl Unit 109 have a pool?
Yes, 101 Brannan Pl Unit 109 has a pool.
Does 101 Brannan Pl Unit 109 have accessible units?
No, 101 Brannan Pl Unit 109 does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Brannan Pl Unit 109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Brannan Pl Unit 109 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Brannan Pl Unit 109 have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Brannan Pl Unit 109 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach