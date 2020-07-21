101 Brannan Pl Unit 109

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated second story condo with fresh paint throughout! This is the blank slate you’ve been searching for with hardwood flooring in all main living areas and neutral finishes throughout, the only thing missing is your unique style! Even novice chefs will be inspired by the kitchen featuring granite counters and updated stainless steel appliances with a pantry to help you keep your counters clutter free! Located in Greenstone with a community pool, playground, and fitness center you can easily get to know the neighbors and enjoy the summer sun. An attached garage and in-unit laundry provides convenience and extra storage so you can focus on the things that matter most. Ready for immediate move in, schedule your showing today and book the moving truck tomorrow!