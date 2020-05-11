3121 Binnacle LN

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Rates and availability vary. Inquire for details. Secure your spot in the tropics with this completely updated home in St. James City. Each room, tastefully decorated to give you that feeling you've just made it to paradise! This 2 bedroom 2 full bath home has 1 spacious king bedroom with on-suite master bath & 1 double over queen bedroom for added guests. Gather around the granite top kitchen while cooking your favorite meal, or relax in the enclosed Florida room for some quite reading while enjoying the water view. Along with a new comfy sofa, the spacious living room has 2 rocker/recliners for you to enjoy while watching TV. Boat dock & 10,000 lift available for your boat. Central A/C & Heat. Indoor laundry room with Washer/Dryer. Waterfront restaurants & bars nearby. Added bonuses are extra wide paved parking space for vehicles/boat/trailer, and an attached utility room to store all fishing gear, kayaks, beach chairs, bicycles, etc. Electric, Cable/WIFI included.One time departure cleaning fee + 11.5% tax additional. Rest assured to have a great experience in our well kept and well managed properties.