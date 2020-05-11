All apartments in St. James City
St. James City, FL
3121 Binnacle LN
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:14 PM

3121 Binnacle LN

3121 Binnacle Lane · (239) 896-5742
Location

3121 Binnacle Lane, St. James City, FL 33956
St James City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Rates and availability vary. Inquire for details. Secure your spot in the tropics with this completely updated home in St. James City. Each room, tastefully decorated to give you that feeling you've just made it to paradise! This 2 bedroom 2 full bath home has 1 spacious king bedroom with on-suite master bath & 1 double over queen bedroom for added guests. Gather around the granite top kitchen while cooking your favorite meal, or relax in the enclosed Florida room for some quite reading while enjoying the water view. Along with a new comfy sofa, the spacious living room has 2 rocker/recliners for you to enjoy while watching TV. Boat dock & 10,000 lift available for your boat. Central A/C & Heat. Indoor laundry room with Washer/Dryer. Waterfront restaurants & bars nearby. Added bonuses are extra wide paved parking space for vehicles/boat/trailer, and an attached utility room to store all fishing gear, kayaks, beach chairs, bicycles, etc. Electric, Cable/WIFI included.One time departure cleaning fee + 11.5% tax additional. Rest assured to have a great experience in our well kept and well managed properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 Binnacle LN have any available units?
3121 Binnacle LN has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3121 Binnacle LN have?
Some of 3121 Binnacle LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 Binnacle LN currently offering any rent specials?
3121 Binnacle LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 Binnacle LN pet-friendly?
No, 3121 Binnacle LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. James City.
Does 3121 Binnacle LN offer parking?
Yes, 3121 Binnacle LN does offer parking.
Does 3121 Binnacle LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3121 Binnacle LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 Binnacle LN have a pool?
No, 3121 Binnacle LN does not have a pool.
Does 3121 Binnacle LN have accessible units?
No, 3121 Binnacle LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 Binnacle LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 Binnacle LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3121 Binnacle LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3121 Binnacle LN has units with air conditioning.
