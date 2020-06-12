All apartments in St. James City
Find more places like 2286 Palm AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. James City, FL
/
2286 Palm AVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:29 PM

2286 Palm AVE

2286 Palm Avenue · (239) 693-7263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. James City
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2286 Palm Avenue, St. James City, FL 33956
St James City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome to "St James Place", an exclusive waterfront boating community located on the southern tip of Pine Island. Here you'll find easy access to the area's famous islands, beaches & fishing, a community pool w/spa, fire pit & shady gazebo, lush tropical foliage & an observation deck overlooking Pine Island Sound. This large home has plenty of parking, private deck, private boat dock & more. Great dining & attractions are close by & accessible via the island biking trail. 30 day minimum rental & HOA approval required. No pets, no smoking. Monthly rent for January, February and March is $3800/month; November, December and April rent is $2000/month; May through October rent is $1800. Home is currently rented for July 17-Aug 24, 2020 & Nov 30 - Mar 31, 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2286 Palm AVE have any available units?
2286 Palm AVE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2286 Palm AVE have?
Some of 2286 Palm AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2286 Palm AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2286 Palm AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2286 Palm AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2286 Palm AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. James City.
Does 2286 Palm AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2286 Palm AVE does offer parking.
Does 2286 Palm AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2286 Palm AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2286 Palm AVE have a pool?
Yes, 2286 Palm AVE has a pool.
Does 2286 Palm AVE have accessible units?
No, 2286 Palm AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2286 Palm AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2286 Palm AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2286 Palm AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2286 Palm AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2286 Palm AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. James City 2 BedroomsSt. James City Apartments with Balcony
St. James City Apartments with ParkingSt. James City Furnished Apartments
St. James City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FL
Tice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLOsprey, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity