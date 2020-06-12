2286 Palm AVE

Amenities
Welcome to "St James Place", an exclusive waterfront boating community located on the southern tip of Pine Island. Here you'll find easy access to the area's famous islands, beaches & fishing, a community pool w/spa, fire pit & shady gazebo, lush tropical foliage & an observation deck overlooking Pine Island Sound. This large home has plenty of parking, private deck, private boat dock & more. Great dining & attractions are close by & accessible via the island biking trail. 30 day minimum rental & HOA approval required. No pets, no smoking. Monthly rent for January, February and March is $3800/month; November, December and April rent is $2000/month; May through October rent is $1800. Home is currently rented for July 17-Aug 24, 2020 & Nov 30 - Mar 31, 2021.