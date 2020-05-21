Amenities

9 E. 5th St. Available 04/15/20 Spacious 3/2 Duplex in St. Cloud Located Close to Lakefront- MOVE IN SPECIAL! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex located in St. Cloud near the Lakefront. Move in Special, $1295 for the first 3 months, increase to $1350 for remainder of lease if leased by 4/15. This open floor plan property will undergo minor cosmetic renovations to include new interior paint and carpeting in bedrooms/living area. Extra large back yard, screened in back porch and centrally located in St. Cloud. Lawn Care included. Pictures shown are not of actual property but of a similar property. Dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee, however some breed and age restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.



