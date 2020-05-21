All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 9 E. 5th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
9 E. 5th St.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

9 E. 5th St.

9 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9 East 5th Street, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
9 E. 5th St. Available 04/15/20 Spacious 3/2 Duplex in St. Cloud Located Close to Lakefront- MOVE IN SPECIAL! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex located in St. Cloud near the Lakefront. Move in Special, $1295 for the first 3 months, increase to $1350 for remainder of lease if leased by 4/15. This open floor plan property will undergo minor cosmetic renovations to include new interior paint and carpeting in bedrooms/living area. Extra large back yard, screened in back porch and centrally located in St. Cloud. Lawn Care included. Pictures shown are not of actual property but of a similar property. Dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee, however some breed and age restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.

(RLNE5503213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 E. 5th St. have any available units?
9 E. 5th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 9 E. 5th St. currently offering any rent specials?
9 E. 5th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 E. 5th St. pet-friendly?
No, 9 E. 5th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 9 E. 5th St. offer parking?
No, 9 E. 5th St. does not offer parking.
Does 9 E. 5th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 E. 5th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 E. 5th St. have a pool?
No, 9 E. 5th St. does not have a pool.
Does 9 E. 5th St. have accessible units?
No, 9 E. 5th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9 E. 5th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 E. 5th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 E. 5th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 E. 5th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus