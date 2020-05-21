400 ILLINOIS AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, concrete block home on large corner lot and 3 blocks to Saint Cloud's lakefront park. *Water and Sewer included in rent. Walk to Crabby Bills for an afternoon in the sun! Well built home includes water! Kitchen has been updated with stainless appliances, inside laundry room. Master bedroom has wood-look, vinyl floors and updated master shower. Mostly terrazzo floors or tile or slate flooring. Large front porch as wood-stained tongue-and-grove ceiling and is screened.