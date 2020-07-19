2847 MOSSHIRE CIRCLE

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Be the first one to rent this amazing 4/2 brand new home!

Spacious floorplan, with lots of room and storage space, kitchen and family room combo with kitchen Island and energy efficient stainless steel appliances and windows. Beautiful and elegant accents, neutral tile in common areas and carpet in bedrooms, inside utility room with washer and dryer hook ups, double car garage with last generation water heater and AC. Spacious yard with no rear neighbors. Complete an application today and start the year in this beautiful home!