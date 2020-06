Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Don't miss this opportunity to rent this one story 4 bedroom home with a fenced in yard in a lovely community in St. Cloud. Open floor plan and tile floors and wood laminate throughout. Stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer included. Won't last long, make your appointment today!