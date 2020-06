Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Location, Location, Location! Currently being renovated inside and out, located in the heart of downtown St. Augustine, this 1900 home is part of History! Room for the whole family with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 extra rooms to designate of your choosing, a den, an office or an extra bedroom. Plenty of parking, with a back entry. Take a 5 minute walk to Historic St. George St. or a 15 minute drive to the beach and easy access to US 1 and I-95 for commuters.