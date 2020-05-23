All apartments in St. Augustine
1625 Vista Cove Rd

1625 Vista Cove Road · (904) 829-2002
Location

1625 Vista Cove Road, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1393 sqft

Amenities

Enjoy The Water Views,Wildlife And Mature Trees From The Screened Balcony Of This Expansive 2nd Floor Vista Cove Condominium. This 3br/2ba Unit Has Been Lovingly Cared For,By The Owners And Previous Long Term Tenants. The Open Floor Plan Makes This Unit Perfect For Entertaining Family And/Or Friends. Washer And Dryer Included For Your Convenience! Vista Cove Is A Secure Community Located Close To I-95,Great Shopping And Easy Access To Downtown St. Augustine. No Pets Please,No Exceptions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Vista Cove Rd have any available units?
1625 Vista Cove Rd has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1625 Vista Cove Rd have?
Some of 1625 Vista Cove Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Vista Cove Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Vista Cove Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Vista Cove Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1625 Vista Cove Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Augustine.
Does 1625 Vista Cove Rd offer parking?
No, 1625 Vista Cove Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1625 Vista Cove Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 Vista Cove Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Vista Cove Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1625 Vista Cove Rd has a pool.
Does 1625 Vista Cove Rd have accessible units?
No, 1625 Vista Cove Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Vista Cove Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 Vista Cove Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 Vista Cove Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1625 Vista Cove Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
