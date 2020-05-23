1625 Vista Cove Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Enjoy The Water Views,Wildlife And Mature Trees From The Screened Balcony Of This Expansive 2nd Floor Vista Cove Condominium. This 3br/2ba Unit Has Been Lovingly Cared For,By The Owners And Previous Long Term Tenants. The Open Floor Plan Makes This Unit Perfect For Entertaining Family And/Or Friends. Washer And Dryer Included For Your Convenience! Vista Cove Is A Secure Community Located Close To I-95,Great Shopping And Easy Access To Downtown St. Augustine. No Pets Please,No Exceptions!