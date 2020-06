Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the heart of St Augustine at Las Palmas! This gated community is located right on the water. Enjoy spectacular sunsets & the natural marsh views from your newly screened lanai on the 3rd floor. This unit features almost 1,200 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering you have a laundry room with washer/dryer connections. Separate dining room. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room with screened in patio just off it. Both bedrooms are a great size. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Las Palmas has plenty of amenities for its residents to enjoy. Lounge by the community pool and hottub or break a sweat in the fitness center. There is also a volleyball court, tennis court and dog park for its residents to enjoy!