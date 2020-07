Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome To 11 3rd Street! Location Location Location!!! This Home Is Fully Furnished,All Appliances Plus W/D Included. Featuring 2 Bedrooms,2 Bathrooms,& A Private Fenced In Backyard With Paved Patio. Kitchen Offers Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances. Available Now. East Of A1a. Four (4) Houses To The Beach. 10 Minutes To Downtown. Rent Bikes,Shop,Grab Coffee All On The Corner Of 3rd. Outside Shower Located On Property For When You Get Back From The Beach.