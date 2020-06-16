All apartments in St. Augustine Beach
10 6th Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 3:10 AM

10 6th Street

10 6th Street · (904) 808-6353
Location

10 6th Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Closer To The Beach Than Some Ocean Front Homes...this "great Beach Cottage" Is 100 Yards From The Best Part Of St Augustine Beach With Dunes And No Cars On The Beach. Pier Is 12 Blocks To The North And "a" Street Only 5 Blocks To The South,Walk Or Bike To Breakfast,Lunch Or Dinner At At Different Spot Every Day And Never Be More Than A Mile From The House!!! Large Grassy Yard With Patio Table Area! Location Location Location As It Does Not Get Any Better Than This If You Love The Beach !,Closer To The Beach Than Some Ocean Front Homes...this "great Beach Cottage" Is 100 Yards From The Best Part Of St Augustine Beach With Dunes And No Cars On The Beach. Pier Is 12 Blocks To The North And "a" Street Only 5 Blocks To The South,Walk Or Bike To Breakfast,Lunch Or Dinner At At Different Spot Every Day And Never Be More Than A Mile From The House!!! Large Grassy Yard With Patio Table Area! Location Location Location As It Does Not Get Any Better Than This If You Love The Beach !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 6th Street have any available units?
10 6th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 6th Street have?
Some of 10 6th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Augustine Beach.
Does 10 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 10 6th Street does offer parking.
Does 10 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 6th Street have a pool?
No, 10 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 10 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
