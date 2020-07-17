All apartments in Spring Hill
Spring Hill, FL
877 Old Windsor Way
877 Old Windsor Way

Spring Hill
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Furnished Apartments
Location

877 Old Windsor Way, Spring Hill, FL 34609

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1895 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fabulous 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in The Villages of Avalon features an open living room, airy eat-in kitchen, with ample counter and cabinet space, a pantry, and a granite island, that overlooks the family room and breakfast nook. The home offers a split bedroom plan featuring a restful master suite with private bathroom, double vanities, stand up shower, and double walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms are adjacent to the home's second full bathroom with tub/shower combination. The home is conveniently located near shops, restaurants and major highways to get to anywhere within the Tampa Bay.

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Small Pet might be consider. No Aggressive Breeds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 877 Old Windsor Way have any available units?
877 Old Windsor Way has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 877 Old Windsor Way currently offering any rent specials?
877 Old Windsor Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 877 Old Windsor Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 877 Old Windsor Way is pet friendly.
Does 877 Old Windsor Way offer parking?
No, 877 Old Windsor Way does not offer parking.
Does 877 Old Windsor Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 877 Old Windsor Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 877 Old Windsor Way have a pool?
No, 877 Old Windsor Way does not have a pool.
Does 877 Old Windsor Way have accessible units?
No, 877 Old Windsor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 877 Old Windsor Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 877 Old Windsor Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 877 Old Windsor Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 877 Old Windsor Way does not have units with air conditioning.
