877 Old Windsor Way

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This fabulous 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in The Villages of Avalon features an open living room, airy eat-in kitchen, with ample counter and cabinet space, a pantry, and a granite island, that overlooks the family room and breakfast nook. The home offers a split bedroom plan featuring a restful master suite with private bathroom, double vanities, stand up shower, and double walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms are adjacent to the home's second full bathroom with tub/shower combination. The home is conveniently located near shops, restaurants and major highways to get to anywhere within the Tampa Bay.



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.



Small Pet might be consider. No Aggressive Breeds