Amenities

for more information about this very spacious 4/3/3 in beautiful Sterling Hills gated community. Large corner lot. Formal living and dining room. Large kitchen with room to dine in. Kitchen has a breakfast bar that opens to a roomy great room. Split floor plan. Master suite has double walk in closets. Master bath has double sinks, garden tub, and walk in shower. All bedrooms are a good size. Enjoy the community pool, playground, fitness center, and club house. Call today for a showing