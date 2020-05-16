6311 SW 130th Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool pool table

Beautiful 5 bedroom 4.5 bath pool home on one level in desirable Sunshine Ranches - Spacious rooms w/ over 3,500 sq ft living space - 3.5 baths & additional cabana bath by pool - 24" Marble floors throughout living areas & wood floors in bedrooms - Two large family rooms w/ fireplace & room for pool table - Impact glass doors across rear of home lead to pool & huge patio w/ 2 tiki huts for entertaining - Lots of windows and amazing dome sky-light make this home open & bright - Remodeled kitchen w/ granite & stainless steel appliances, including sub-zero refrigerator & 6-burner gas stove - Huge eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast bar open to additional dining & sitting area - Split floor plan allows privacy & great views to amazing yard - Carport for 3 cars - Partially furnished optional - NO HOA