6311 SW 130th Ave.
Last updated May 16 2020 at 9:01 PM

6311 SW 130th Ave

6311 Southwest 130th Avenue · (954) 931-6300
Location

6311 Southwest 130th Avenue, Southwest Ranches, FL 33330

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
pool table
Beautiful 5 bedroom 4.5 bath pool home on one level in desirable Sunshine Ranches - Spacious rooms w/ over 3,500 sq ft living space - 3.5 baths & additional cabana bath by pool - 24" Marble floors throughout living areas & wood floors in bedrooms - Two large family rooms w/ fireplace & room for pool table - Impact glass doors across rear of home lead to pool & huge patio w/ 2 tiki huts for entertaining - Lots of windows and amazing dome sky-light make this home open & bright - Remodeled kitchen w/ granite & stainless steel appliances, including sub-zero refrigerator & 6-burner gas stove - Huge eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast bar open to additional dining & sitting area - Split floor plan allows privacy & great views to amazing yard - Carport for 3 cars - Partially furnished optional - NO HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6311 SW 130th Ave have any available units?
6311 SW 130th Ave has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6311 SW 130th Ave have?
Some of 6311 SW 130th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6311 SW 130th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6311 SW 130th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 SW 130th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6311 SW 130th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southwest Ranches.
Does 6311 SW 130th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6311 SW 130th Ave does offer parking.
Does 6311 SW 130th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6311 SW 130th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 SW 130th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6311 SW 130th Ave has a pool.
Does 6311 SW 130th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6311 SW 130th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 SW 130th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6311 SW 130th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6311 SW 130th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6311 SW 130th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

