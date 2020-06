Amenities

Welcome to this GEM property in SW Ranches; Property has almost 2 acres of land fully fenced and 3,200 SqFt under AC. Main house is a 3/2 with separate Dining & Living/Family, updated kitchen & Baths, Porcelain floors throughout , Huge laundry room. Across the pool area in a Separate building you find a big office than can be easily use as a bedroom + other 2 bedrooms one is been use as a , GYM and a full bathroom. Separate cover 3CG and a pool + basketball huck + huge land for kids.